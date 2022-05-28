Dotmoovs Market Capitalization Hits $5.02 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $751,103.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,005.58 or 1.00008623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.