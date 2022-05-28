DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

NYSE DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

