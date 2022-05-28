Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

DNG opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

