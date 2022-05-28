Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.25.
In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
