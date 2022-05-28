Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the April 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 62,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

