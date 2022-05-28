Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 136,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

