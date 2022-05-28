Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 136,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
