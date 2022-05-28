Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

