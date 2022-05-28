Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00084964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

