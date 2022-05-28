Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($119.15) to €113.00 ($120.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($126.38) to €125.60 ($133.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($127.66) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$20.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

