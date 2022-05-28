EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ EJFA remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Friday. 961,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. EJF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EJFA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.