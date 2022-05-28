Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 150 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

