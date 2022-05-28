Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.81.

Shares of ENB opened at C$58.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.80. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock worth $559,518.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

