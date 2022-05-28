Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 172.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

