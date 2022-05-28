Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

