EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

