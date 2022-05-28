EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 468,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,963. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

