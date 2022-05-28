Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $535.33 million and approximately $78.93 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,991.89 or 1.00006662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,989,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

