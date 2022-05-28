Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Envestnet stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

