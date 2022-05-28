EOS (EOS) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004290 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $237.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,904,059 coins and its circulating supply is 990,680,353 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.