EOS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $237.27 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $237.27 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00004290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,904,059 coins and its circulating supply is 990,680,353 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

