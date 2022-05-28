Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 83 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.49. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,702.53).

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

