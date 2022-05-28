EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised EQT AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.75.

EQBBF opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

