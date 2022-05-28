Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EQH stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

