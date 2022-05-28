Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Erasca has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

