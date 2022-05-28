Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESCA. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. Escalade has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

