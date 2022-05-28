ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Shares of BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

