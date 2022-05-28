ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,326 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $165.64 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

