ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average is $250.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

