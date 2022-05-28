ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 1,059.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,234 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

IS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.