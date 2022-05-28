ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,797,712 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.60% of Americas Silver worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAS shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

