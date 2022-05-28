ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JFrog worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

