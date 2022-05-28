ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $117.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

