ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 166,739 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,739 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cantaloupe worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 66,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,168,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,758,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,156 shares of company stock worth $634,722 over the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

CTLP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

