Evedo Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $468,630.25 and approximately $30,806.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,029.35 or 1.00031325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

