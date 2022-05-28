Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

