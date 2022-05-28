Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $40.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. 913,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,008. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

