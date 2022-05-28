Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.52

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.52 and traded as high as C$45.79. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$45.55, with a volume of 117,478 shares traded.

EIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0519744 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.77%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

