Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $131,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

