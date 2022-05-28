Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 3,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Exor has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62.

Exor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

