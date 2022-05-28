Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

