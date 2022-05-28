Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
