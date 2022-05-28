F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.28. F5 posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $167.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,923 shares of company stock worth $2,110,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

