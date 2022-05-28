F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.19. F5 reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,923 shares of company stock worth $2,110,384. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $167.29 on Monday. F5 has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.38.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.