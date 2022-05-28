Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Farfetch by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

