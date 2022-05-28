Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTCH traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,966,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Farfetch by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

