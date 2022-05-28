Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after buying an additional 792,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

