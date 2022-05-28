FCA Corp TX Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCA Corp TX cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.18. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

