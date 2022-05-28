FCA Corp TX Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FCA Corp TX lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $32.24 on Friday, reaching $572.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

