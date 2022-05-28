Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

