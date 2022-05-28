Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$37.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

